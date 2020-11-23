Walt Disney World gives look at historic transformation of Epcot

article

In August 2019, Walt Disney World announced that Epcot will undergo a multi-year transformation. They described it as the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history."

When all is said and done, the park will have four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. Each one will have new attractions and experiences for guests to participate in.

For example, World Discovery will have the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' roller coaster, World Showcase will debut a new 'HarmonioUS' show, and World Nature will open an exploration trail called 'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.'

The transformation will continue over the next several years but Walt Disney World is already giving fans an early look at the historic changes underway.

They published a collection of new photos on DisneyParks Blog on Monday.

Three majestic new pylons were installed in the main entrance plaza of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

Gleaming pylons are part of the new fountain in development at the base of Spaceship Earth in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

Artist concept rendering: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

A Disney Imagineer oversees “push/pull” testing of vehicles on the track for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction in development inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

Disney Imagineers inspect some of the show scenery for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new attraction in development inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

The new “Harmonious” will debut at EPCOT as one of the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

This artist concept rendering shows how the floating platforms for “Harmonious” will feature daytime fountains, providing new energy to World Showcase Lagoon before evening falls and the forthcoming nighttime spectacular begins at EPCOT at Walt Disne Expand

Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at Epcot will be the first attraction inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film. (Photo by Disney Parks Blog)

