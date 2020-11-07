‘We did it’: VP-elect Kamala Harris makes 1st call to Joe Biden after projected White House win

Kamala Harris made a historic phone call to President-elect Joe Biden after news networks, including FOX News and the Associated Press, projected that Biden would win the White House Saturday.

The video footage, posted to Harris’ Twitter account, showed her congratulating Biden over the phone with a wide smile.

“We did it. We did it Joe,” Harris beamed. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

Joe Biden is projected to win the presidency, defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, according to the Associated Press and FOX News.

Biden won the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, according to projections by the news outlets, flipping another key state that voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Biden led Trump in the state by more than 28,000 votes on Saturday morning. The win netted the former vice president 20 more electoral votes, pushing his total to 284, 14 more than the 270 needed to win the presidency.

FOX News also projected Biden as the winner of Nevada’s six electoral votes.

The president-elect shared a video on Twitter shortly after the news, writing: “I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.”

In an additional statement, Biden said, “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris."

"In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

"It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said. "We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

Harris tweeted another video after the news of Biden’s projected win, writing, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Harris also became the country’s first Black and first woman elected second-in-command. Harris' husband Doug Emhoff posted to Twitter and congratulated his wife.

Harris will be inaugurated along with President-elect Biden on Jan. 20.