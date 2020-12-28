What you need to know: Vaccine distribution county-by-county for residents 65 and older
ORLANDO, Fla. - Here is a county-by-county list of where and when people 65 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Seminole County
- Seminole County has set up a vaccination clinic at the Oviedo Mall for residents 65 and older to receive vaccinations with an appointment. Please click the article to learn how to sign up.
Orange County
- The Orange County Convention Center is beginning distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Tuesday to Orange County residents with an appointment. Please click the article to learn how to sign up.
Osceola County
- The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County announced on Monday that it received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine. Those who are 65 or older can now call 407-343-2000 if interested in receiving a dose. Please click the article to learn more.
Marion County
- Marion County residents ages 65 and older will soon be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination. The Department of Health in Marion County is slated to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for residents ages 65 and older this week and is starting the signup process for people who would like to be vaccinated. To request vaccination by the health department, go to https://tinyurl.com/y98cxp6s and complete and submit the requested information form.
- If you do not have computer access, you can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at 352-644-2590 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and staff will submit the form online for you.
- COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once eligible residents submit their information on DOH-Marion’s website, they will be placed in line for a call-back by staff to set an appointment. Staff will call to schedule a vaccination appointment as vaccine becomes available.
- Residents who sign up to receive the vaccination at the health department will receive the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2-shot series, with the second shot being provided 28 days after the first shot.
Flagler County
- The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and is working with Flagler County Emergency Management to finalize distribution.
- According to Heath Officer Robert Snyder and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, doses in this initial shipment have been earmarked specifically for healthcare providers in our community. It is anticipated that other priority groups, particularly those over the age of 65, can begin to receive vaccinations in the coming weeks, as additional doses are delivered.
- Healthcare professionals who do not work directly for a hospital, nursing home or long-term care facility can receive the vaccination Saturday, January 2 at a one-day event from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road in Bunnell. These workers include people with direct patient contact who work in doctor’s offices, clinics, dentist offices, home health care, urgent care, hospice and pharmacies. They will need to show government issued photo identification, as well as official identification from their healthcare employer or similar proof of employment to receive the vaccine.
- The next priority group will be people over the age of 65, per Governor Ron DeSantis’ most recent executive order. Flagler County residents meeting this criterion can make appointments to be vaccinated starting in early January. The timing will depend on when the health department receives the next allotment of vaccine, ideally as early as next week. Details, including the reservation phone number will be shared, as they are finalized.
Alachua County
- The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County said it will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week. With that, health officials said they are now accepting registrations from Alachua County residents who are age 65 and older.
- Those who want to receive the first of two doses must: Register online by filling out a Florida Department of Health Alachua County form or call 352-334-8810 to register. The hotline will be open between 8 a.m. and midnight seven days a week.
Volusia County
- No details released yet.
Brevard County
- No details released yet.
Lake County
- No details released yet.
Sumter County
- No details released yet.
Polk County
- No details released yet.