FSU fans excited about the future of football program after Cheez-It Bowl win over Sooners

Florida State made its first bowl game appearance since the 2019 season on Thursday night at Camping World Stadium. The Seminoles defeated Oklahoma 35-32.

"It's only going one direction and that’s up. Coach Norvell, baby! We’re going up next year and can’t wait," FSU fan, Ernie Garateis said.

Seminole fans were out in full force tailgating ahead of the 'Noles Cheez-It Bowl match-up.

This is a fan base who was starving to see their team back in the postseason.

"It feels amazing. I’m an Orlando local, so I love having Florida State here," FSU fan, Andrew Finfrock said.

After several down years, the Seminoles finally got back to their winning way this season – their first since 2017. But the fans still wish they could get a couple of games back.

"I think he made a slip-up on a couple of games. But I think he changed the whole environment. I think they’re more disciplined," FSU fan, Michael Haggins said.

With FSU quarterback, Jordan Travis returning in 2023 and with a bowl game win under his belt – the Seminole faithful believe they're on their way to the top of the college football world.

"I think next year we have a good chance of making the playoffs. That’d be a lot of fun," Finfrock said.

Florida State opens 2023 against LSU. That game will be played in Orlando.