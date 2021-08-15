Grace weakens to tropical depression; Fred expected to make landfall in Florida panhandle on Monday

All eyes are on the tropics this Sunday as we are tracking two named storms and a low-pressure system that could develop as early as Sunday night.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION GRACE

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. update that Grace was downgraded to a tropical depression.

The NHC said Grace is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

On Sunday, Grace is bringing heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Central Florida remains out of Grace's "Cone of Uncertainty" but could see an increase in tropical moisture by the end of next week.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the latest models of Grace to see how much of an impact Central Florida will feel later in the week.

TROPICAL STORM FRED

We continue to track Tropical Storm Fred.

Fred regained tropical storm status as it moved into the warm waters of the Eastern Gulf on Sunday.

The NHC said the storm is moving north-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Fred is expected to make landfall just west of Panama City on Monday evening.

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for coastal Dixie and Levy Counties until further notice.

Central Florida won't see much from Fred on Sunday.

However, on Monday, an increase in tropical moisture, mixed with the afternoon thunderstorms, will cause a higher chance for shower and storm activity.

LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure near Bermuda.

A new tropical depression could form Sunday night.

An area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Bermuda now has a 70% chance for development.

This system is moving into an environment that is conducive for further strengthening.

The National Hurricane Center says the island of Bermuda could require a Tropical Storm Watch as early as Sunday evening.

