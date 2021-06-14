NHC: Tropical Depression 2 forms off North Carolina coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical depression near the Carolinas, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa, and a developing area of showers and thunderstorms near Central America.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO

The NHC said that Tropical Depression Two has formed about 105 miles east of the North Carolina coast.

They said that it is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to continue with this motion through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday night, becoming our second named storm of the season: Bill. From there, forecasters believe it will continue to strengthen on Tuesday and then dissipate on Wednesday while moving away from the United States.

TROPICAL WAVE

The NHC said that a strong tropical wave has formed just offshore of West Africa.

It is said to be producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. Some development is possible during the next few days but a dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean later in the week.

They added that the tropical wave only has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

DEVELOPING AREA OF SHOWERS AND STORMS

Then, forecasters said that there is a broad low-pressure area over the Bay of Campeche that is gradually developing and now has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days. It could become a tropical depression later in the week while moving northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, this broad low-pressure area of showers and thunderstorms will reportedly bring rain to portions of Central America and southern Mexico over the next several days.

After Bill, the next two named storms in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Claudette and Danny.

