Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida weather today: County-by-county look at what to expect as storms move through

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:42PM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day in Central Florida. 

A powerful line of storms is expected to cross the region on Tuesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of small hail and tornadoes. 

Florida severe weather: 12:30 p.m. update

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette provides an update on the line of powerful storms headed to Central Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 49 counties across the state. That includes Alachua, Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia, among others. Here's the full list:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

It might be a good idea to have a plan for the afternoon hours and multiple ways to receive weather warnings, like our FOX 35 Storm Team Weather Alert app and the reliable NOAA weather radio.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Severe storms may bring tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning to Central Florida

LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds to Central Florida Tuesday 

OUTLOOK: How long will the rain last? Here's a 7-day forecast

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: What's the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning? 

Here's a county-by-county look at what to expect, when the worst weather will be and how much rain is expected to fall: 

Orange County weather forecast 

slot3-14.jpg

Osceola County weather forecast

slot0-23.jpg

Seminole County weather forecast 

slot2-16.jpg

Marion County weather forecast 

slot0-21.jpg

Sumter County weather forecast 

slot2-16.jpg

Lake County weather forecast 

slot2-15.jpg

Flagler County weather forecast 

slot3-13.jpg

Brevard County weather forecast 

slot0-22.jpg

Volusia County weather forecast 

slot1-17.jpg

Florida Storm Tracker: Radar Weather Maps

You can track the storms with us. Head over to FOX35Orlando.com/weather or visit the "FOX 35 Storm Tracker Weather Radar & Maps" section in the FOX 35 News app to see updated radar maps for several Central Florida counties.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35