Central Florida weather today: County-by-county look at what to expect as storms move through

It's a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day in Central Florida.

A powerful line of storms is expected to cross the region on Tuesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and the possibility of small hail and tornadoes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 49 counties across the state. That includes Alachua, Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia, among others. Here's the full list:

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Seminole, Sumter, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

It might be a good idea to have a plan for the afternoon hours and multiple ways to receive weather warnings, like our FOX 35 Storm Team Weather Alert app and the reliable NOAA weather radio.

Here's a county-by-county look at what to expect, when the worst weather will be and how much rain is expected to fall:

