SpaceX rocket launch looks like a "GO" this afternoon

By Jayme King
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Will weather cooperate for today’s SpaceX launch?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King has your launch forecast.

Orlando, FL - SpaceX will attempt yet another rocket launch this afternoon down at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 Starlink L-23 mission will begin at 12:34 p.m. as the launch window opens.

Launch probability stands at a good, solid 90%. Primary concerns right now are some puffy cumulus clouds that could be present. The trend of rain-free conditions will certainly be in play yet again today.

Forecast models show some great weather down near the launch site by this afternoon.

Temperatures will also be on point, quite comfortable actually with highs this afternoon around coastal Brevard County nearing the 80-degree mark.

When the rocket lifts off, you can watch it LIVE by downloading the FOX 35 News App for iOS or Android