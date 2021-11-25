Thanksgiving Day forecast: Beautiful weather across Central Florida; next cold front approaching late tonight

Happy Thanksgiving to you!

Expect a nice, quiet weather day across Central Florida.

Highs head for the mixed 70s with a peak in afternoon temps near 77° around Orlando.

There could be a few coastal-type showers this afternoon, according to some of the future forecast models.

Coverage looks quite low though at around 20% or less.

Our next cold front will approach the area late tonight and through the day on Friday.

Models continue to hint at the possibility of a few showers scattered about as the front slides through.

Chances yet again look low at 20% or less.

The front will drop temps as we head into the weekend and we'll feel it by Saturday morning.

Many areas will wake up in the 40s across Central Florida on Saturday, but the sun will be out in full force.

A secondary front comes in late Sunday into Monday.

This system also looks dry and cool.

Looking at our future weather, models continue hinting at a stronger low-pressure combo coming into Florida around Dec. 4.

It's something to certainly watch as we head into the new month. Stay tuned!

Advertisement

Download our FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to get the latest forecast at your fingertips.