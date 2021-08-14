Tropical Storm Grace shifts south, leaves Central Florida out of 'Cone of Uncertainty'

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Tropical Storm Grace could have Florida in its sights, but forecasters say there's a lot of uncertainty right now.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5 p.m. update on Saturday that Grace is poorly organized but could get more organized in the coming days.

The NHC said Grace's track shifted south away from the Florida peninsula, taking much of Central Florida out of the impact zone.

Right now, Grace is moving west at 26 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC said squally weather from Grace is spreading across The Lesser Antilles.

Forecasters said heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles will be a concern in the coming days.

REMNANTS OF FRED

As for Fred, forecasters are calling it the "Remnants of Fred."

Hurricane hunters will fly into the system on Saturday evening to investigate if there is a center of circulation.

Right now, the system is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Fred is currently moving into the Gulf of Mexico in a disorganized circulation.

The NHC said Fred will likely reform later this weekend despite upper-level wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said Fred's landfall location continues to push further and further west.

