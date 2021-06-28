NHC: Tropical Depression 4 forms off Carolina coast, expected to become 'Danny'

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the latest in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed shortly after 10 a.m. Monday that Tropical Depression 4 has formed off the coast of South Carolina.

In their 11 a.m. advisory, they said that the storm is moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to continue this general motion for the next couple of days. Some slight strengthening could happen Monday and it is expected to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall. When this happens, it will be called ‘Danny.’

They also said that landfall is expected along the coast of South Carolina on Monday evening. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist said that it will have maximum sustained winds of 40 mph at this time. That makes it a weak tropical storm.

We're tracking this tropical depression for you, so make sure to check back and download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App for updates.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina.

In addition, there is another tropical wave out over the distant tropical Atlantic. It stands at a 40 percent chance of development over the next five days. It is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Closer to home in Central Florida, it is quite warm on Monday. Highs hit in the 90s inland and upper 80s along the coastal areas. Shower and storm risks are still on the lower side though. Expect rain chances around 30 percent or less in most cases. Many areas will remain hot and dry with no rain.

Drier air still dominates the local skies but, this time of year, that type of trend normally does not last too long! The drier air will get squeezed out relatively soon, so if you've been enjoying a break from the daily downpours, soak in the dry spell while you can.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

By midweek, tropical moisture will overspread the region again. This will bring an increase in daily showers and storms. Expect a slight increase on Tuesday with a much bigger push arriving by Wednesday and beyond. Locally heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds can be expected with afternoon storm coverage in the coming days.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.