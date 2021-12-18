Warm start to the weekend; temperatures could dip into 60s, 70s mid-week just before Christmas

We have a warm start to the weekend. Afternoon highs today will be in the low to mid-80s across the region.

There will be a few passing clouds, and late this evening, there is a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Our rain chances begin to increase on Sunday as a front stalls over the peninsula.

There is a 30% chance for scattered showers.

By the start of the week, the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico.

That system will move over the region on Tuesday bringing shower and thunderstorm activity.

As this storm approaches, temperatures will begin to decrease.

Afternoon highs will dip into the 60s and 70s by the middle of the week.

Once this system clears, we have dry conditions for your Christmas holiday.

