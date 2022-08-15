4 injured, including firefighters, after crash involving fire truck in Brevard County: officials

Four people were injured, including three firefighters, after a crash on Sunday night involving a Brevard County fire truck and a pickup truck, officials said.

This happened on U.S. 1 in Mims.

Officials told FOX 35 that the first responders were coming back from a call around 10:30 p.m. and were making a turn when they were hit.

All three on the firetruck were transported, and two of those remain hospitalized. The other firefighter has been released. The driver of the pickup remains hospitalized, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Check back for updates.