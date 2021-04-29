5,666 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Thursday; 54 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,666 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,228,212.

To date, 35,084 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 54 resident deaths from the previous day's count. A total of 693 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state reported that 3,275 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 135,932 and 1,246 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 43,924 and 499 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 42,617 cases and 788 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 40,780 cases but has recorded more deaths at 7859.

As of Wednesday, 8,740,620 people had been vaccinated, with 6,073,726 having completed all necessary doses.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.