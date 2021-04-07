5,885 new COVID cases reported in Florida on Wednesday; 42 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,885 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,096,747, with 33,822 Florida resident deaths and 654 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients, and as of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,045. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 88,000 people have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

State health officials say 3,914,250 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida, meaning they have either completed a two-dose vaccination series from Moderna or Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile, 2,715,957 people had received their first doses of the two-dose series vaccines as of Tuesday.

