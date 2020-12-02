Amazon driver saves elderly man from burning Central Florida home

An Amazon driver is being praised as a hero after running into a burning home to rescue an elderly man in New Smyrna Beach.

Deborah Graham said it all started with a small fire in her neighbor’s garage Friday afternoon. She called 911 as the fire grew then screamed for help.

Those screams were heard by Sean Campbell who was nearby delivering packages.

“Just screaming help, help, help, help so I put the packages down, ran down over there,” he said.

As Deborah Graham helped the elderly woman outside, Graham ran inside to alert the elderly man.

“He was in the kitchen and I saw smoke. I was like oh my goodness come on we gotta go,” he said.

Security camera shows the entire ordeal go down as neighbors and first responders rush to the scene.

Days later, Campbell back on his route grateful he was nearby that day.

“It's just right place, right time,” he said.

Graham, who’s the neighborhood’s HOA president, said neighbors are now raising money to help the elderly couple.

“The lady’s name is Joy and she sure is a pure joy, but they were fine, they're with family, they're very gracious,” she said.

Campbell hopes the rescue inspires others to always help those in need.

“You can always buy another house, you can’t buy another grandfather,” he said.

