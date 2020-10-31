Arizona man accused of kidnapping Daytona Beach teen he met on Instagram

article

A 41-year-old man from Arizona has been arrested after authorities say he picked up a teenage girl he met online from her Daytona Beach school and tried to fly her out of state.

Christopher Reed was arrested in North Carolina on Friday.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, "the 13-year-old victim and Reed had flown to Charlotte from Daytona Beach International Airport and were waiting on another flight at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport when authorities found them."

The victim was not harmed.

In September, the girl's mother reportedly told the Holly Hill Police Department that her daughter and Reed met on Instagram and had been exchanging inappropriate photos.

Investigators say Reed flew to Daytona Beach on Thursday to meet the victim. He picked her up from school on Friday, police said.

The girl’s mother reached out to police after her daughter didn't come home or contact her.

Reed is currently held on a charge of kidnapping. Additional charges against him are coming soon.