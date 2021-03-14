Beautiful morning sky appears after SpaceX launch

article

The early morning launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites on Sunday created some beautiful colors and cloud formations in the sky.

FOX 35 viewer Rick Baylog sent us these photos. He said he took them from Belleview at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. He said he thought "it was a beautiful and unusual formation."

Photo: Rick Baylog

Photo: Rick Baylog

The National Weather Service in Melbourne actually tweeted about the clouds, saying: "Even though we lost an hour of sleep due to #DaylightSaving, we got treated to a cool cloud effect this morning. @SpaceX launched a rocket this morning and with the dawn light, #noctilucent and cirrus clouds created a mystic color palette in the sky."

