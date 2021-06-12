Bells toll in Orlando to honor the 49 Pulse victims
ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends of the 49 Pulse nightclub victims gathered on Saturday in Orlando to read their names as a bell tolled for each one of them.
Each name was read aloud at the United Methodist Church followed by a moment of silence.
"Today we pause in remembrance of all of these names," organizers said.
Saturday marks 5 years since 49 people were gunned down and killed inside the nightclub in Orlando. Dozens more were injured in the terror attack that left a permanent mark on the Central Florida community.
These are the names to keep in your thoughts and prayers now and forever:
- Stanley Almodovar III, 23
- Amanda Alvear, 25
- Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26
- Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33
- Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21
- Martin Benitez Torres, 33
- Antonio D. Brown, 30
- Darryl R. Burt II, 29
- Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24
- Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28
- Simon A. Carrillo Fernandez, 31
- Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25
- Luis D. Conde, 39
- Cory J. Connell, 21
- Tevin E. Crosby, 25
- Franky J. Dejesus Velazquez, 50
- Deonka D. Drayton, 32
- Mercedez M. Flores, 26
- Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22
- Juan R. Guerrero, 22
- Paul T. Henry, 41
- Frank Hernandez, 27
- Miguel A. Honorato, 30
- Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40
- Jason B. Josaphat, 19
- Eddie J. Justice, 30
- Anthony L. Laureano Disla, 25
- Christopher A. Leinonen, 32
- Brenda L. Marquez McCool, 49
- Jean C. Mendez Perez, 35
- Akyra Monet Murray, 18
- Kimberly Morris, 37
- Jean C. Nieves Rodriguez, 27
- Luis O. Ocasio-Capo, 20
- Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25
- Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36
- Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32
- Enrique L. Rios Jr., 25
- Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37
- Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24
- Christopher J. Sanfeliz, 24
- Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35
- Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25
- Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34
- Shane E. Tomlinson, 33
- Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25
- Luis S. Vielma, 22
- Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37
- Jerald A. Wright, 31
A Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony will be held (invitation only) with a live stream available for the public to watch at Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be available to stream on the onePULSE Foundation Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. Visit onePULSEfoundation.org/ for more details.
