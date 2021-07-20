Billboard shows Filipino fast-food chain 'Jollibee' is coming to Orlando soon

article

Popular Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee could be coming to Orlando soon, according to a billboard spotted in town.

Originating from the Philippines, Jollibee is known for its fried chicken – called ‘Chickenjoy’ – and jolly spaghetti. The chain has 1,300 locations across the world and made its way to America in 1998.

A fan page for the Asian fast-food chain posted a photo of a billboard stating, ‘Serving JOY soon’ with ‘Now hiring https://harri.com/jborlando’ at the bottom.

Orlando Weekly previously reported that Jollibee will open near the University of Central Florida (UFC) at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. A specific date has yet to be given.

Jollibee has nearly 40 restaurants in the United States, with two others in Florida already: Jacksonville and Tampa.

