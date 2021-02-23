COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Publix fill up: Here's your next chance

article

After winter storms in much of the United States caused delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments last week, Publix reopened its application portal for eligible residents on Wednesday, but not all counties are included this time.

The grocery store chain reopened its COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal at 7 a.m. for appointments on Friday. As of 10 a.m., all available appointments have been booked.

The portal will reopen on Friday, February 26 at 7 a.m.

Seniors can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine when the portal reopens.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

Last week, Publix was forced to cancel a scheduling event for the portal due to weather-related issues preventing government delivery of the allotted COVID-19 vaccines.

Nearly 600 Publix pharmacies statewide offer the vaccine.

