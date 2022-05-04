Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a show in Los Angeles Tuesday night after a man reportedly jumped on stage. The alleged attacker was injured in the attack and was carried away in an ambulance, according to reports.

Videos of the incident appear to show the man jumping onto the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, where Chappelle was performing his standup routine for his Netflix Is A Joke tour, when he attempted to tackle the comedian.

He was swiftly taken away by security and other individuals, who appeared to repeatedly hit the man just off-stage, videos appear to show.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO AND LANGUAGE:

Immediately following the attack, Chappelle remained on stage and thanked security, before joking about the incident and describing the individual who attacked him as a "trans man."

Chappelle makes several jokes about the trans community in his standup routine and even boasted during Tuesday night’s performance that he has been recently forced to increase his security amid new threats.

The attack reportedly happened as Chappelle was ending his show. Chapelle thanked actor Jamie Foxx and rapper Busta Rhymes for coming to his rescue, joking "whenever you're in trouble Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat." Fellow comedian Chris Rock appeared on stage and said "Was that Will Smith?" The crowd roared at the reference to Rock's on stage attack from Smith at the Oscars earlier this year.

After the incident, Smith returned to his seat and was allowed to participate in the rest of the Oscars, even walking onto the stage later in the ceremony to receive an award.

Days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy, and he was subsequently banned from attending Academy-sponsored events for ten years.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable," Smith said in a statement.

After the ban was announced, Smith released another statement saying: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision

FILE IMAGE - Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Chappelle will continue his tour later this month on the East Coast.

