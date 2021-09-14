Deputies: Emu captured after being found in yard of Florida home

article

Imagine looking into your yard and seeing an emu in it…

That’s exactly what happened at a home in St. John’s County, Florida deputies said.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said that over the weekend, dispatch received a call for service regarding an emu that wandered into the front yard of a residence that it didn’t belong in.

They said that deputies responded and successfully located the emu’s owner.

"The emu was transported without incident and reunited with his emu family," the Sheriff’s Office said.

