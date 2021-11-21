Disney announces return of ‘Fantasmic!’ at Hollywood Studios

article

Disney has announced that the nighttime show ‘Fantasmic!’ will soon return to Hollywood Studios.

During its Destination D23 event on Saturday, Disney said that ‘Fantasmic!’ will return to the park in 2022.

"When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more," Disney said.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Fantasmic! has not been produced since Walt Disney World closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Disney also revealed a piece of concept art for the nighttime show, which includes nodes to Disney films ‘Moana,’ ‘Aladdin,’ and ‘Frozen.’

Photo from Walt Disney World

This is just one of several new experiences coming to Walt Disney World Resort during its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities began on Oct. 1 and go for 18 months. To learn more, check out ‘Disney's 50th anniversary celebration underway: What to expect’ by FOX 35 Orlando.

