Disney World extending park hours in time for 50th anniversary

Walt Disney World is giving guests even more time to spend at its theme parks – just in time for ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration!'

According to Inside the Magic, the new hours for the 50th anniversary are:

Magic Kingdom

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

EPCOT

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Disney's anniversary festivities begin October 1, commemorating 50 years since the Magic Kingdom first opened in 1971. The celebration will last for 18 months.

Throughout all four Walt Disney World parks will be 50th anniversary decorations with a royal blue and gold color scheme. At the Magic Kingdom, Cinderella's Castle has already been decked out with a 50th anniversary crest showcased on the iconic centerpiece.

Two brand new fireworks shows will also debut to mark the important milestone. The "Disney Enchantment' fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Magic Kingdom while over at EPCOT, guests will enjoy the bursting fireworks display during the debut of ‘Harmonious.’

You can find a complete guide to Disney's 50th anniversary HERE.

