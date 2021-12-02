Does Florida owe you money? $2.5 billion waiting to be claimed

article

Need some extra cash for the holiday season? The State of Florida says you could be owed some money.

According to Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, there is currently $2.5 billion in unclaimed property.

As a result, Patronis has launched the ‘Holiday Money Hunt', a campaign that aims to spread the word about the funds and help Floridians recover and claim cash that has been unknown or lost.

Unclaimed property is defined by the state as "a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions."

A press release about the Holiday Money Hunt said that since Patronis took office in 2017, he has returned over $1.4 billion back to Florida residents.

"He is on a mission to return every last cent back to its rightful owners," it added.

Patronis added, "during the holidays, everyone can use a little extra cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida may help make things a little brighter this year."

One in five Florida residents has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed.

You can search to see if you do at FLTreasureHunt.gov.

