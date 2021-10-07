Early bookings begin for 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser': What to know

article

Select groups can now book their adventure on the ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser,’ Disney said.

Disney kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration with some major announcements, including that its newest ‘Star Wars’ inspired resort, called the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will open on March 1, 2022.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a first-of-its-kind vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has created before," they said. "You’ll become the hero of your own Star Wars story during this two-night adventure, traveling the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon starcruiser and eventually making your way to the Outer Rim for a planetside excursion to Batuu."

All journeys are said to be two nights. Similar to a cruise ship, guests reportedly arrive and depart together after coming to the resort. You will "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. Inside, you can gaze into space and meet some of your favorite characters from the iconic film franchise.

Photos from Disney Parks Blog

There are also all kinds of activities to enjoy, like lightsaber training and droid racing. When it is time to visit the parks, the resort will transport you to ‘Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney added, "You choose how to make your way in the galaxy – maybe as a member of the Resistance, or by learning the ancient ways of the Jedi lightsaber. Maybe you prefer loyalty to the First Order or the excitement of living life like a smuggler? The decisions are up to you."

The resort is said to look like a spaceship. Every window of the galactic hotel has "a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place." There are 100 cabins onboard and three categories of cabins to choose from:

Standard Cabin: Sleeps four to five passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed, 2 bunk beds, and a wall pull-down bed for one adult if you need to fit a fifth person. Amenities include a window with a view out into space, interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Galaxy Class Suite: Sleeps four passengers per room. The cabin has a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds. It also features a living space complete with integrated seating, a double vanity bathroom, bar area, and two windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Grand Captain Suite: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps eight passengers and features two queen beds, two bunk beds, and two wall pull-down beds. It also includes a living space complete with an integrated seating area, a double vanity bathroom, a second bathroom with a single vanity, a bar area, and three windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Disney said that prices vary by departure date, the number of guests in your cabin, and your cabin type. They listed the following sample prices:

2 guests per cabin: $1,209 per guest per night or $4,809 voyage total

3 guests per cabin (2 adults, 1 child): $889 per guest per night or $5,299 voyage total

4 guests per cabin (3 adults, 1 child): $749 per guest per night or $5,999 voyage total

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Included with the cabin purchase, Disney said that guests will also receive:

Food and beverages on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and at select locations inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. Alcoholic drinks and specialty beverages are not included.

Admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Valet parking.

An exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand.

Guests will reportedly have a choice between first or second dinner seating.

On the first night, Disney said that the ‘Crown of Corellia Dining Room’ transforms for dinner into a table-service club with a special musical appearance from a galactic superstar.

On the second night, there will reportedly be a ‘Taste Around the Galaxy’ showcase with courses inspired by the geography and environments of different planets.

For breakfast and lunch, Disney said that food will be available in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. For those looking to sip a beverage and relax in between meals, visit the Sublight Lounge.

A sample itinerary from Disney listed the following activities:

DAY ONE

1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Launch pod to Starcruiser

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Ship orientation

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Light refreshments

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sabacc lessons

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Muster

4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Captain’s reception

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner featuring live music

7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Outer Rim regalia

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Unexpected story moment

8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Bridge training

8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Special atrium entertainment

DAY TWO

7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Breakfast

8:15 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.: Transport shuttle to Batuu

8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Story moment

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.: Lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.: Transport shuttle to Starcruiser

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lightsaber training

2:30 p.m . to 2:50 p.m.: Droid racing competition

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Build model ship

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Sabacc tournament

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cocktails at Sublight lounge

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taste Around the Galaxy dinner

7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Story moment

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Spectacular finale

DAY THREE

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Launch pod to terminal

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date.

Disney encourages guests to dress their galactic best in Star Wars clothing. Apparel will be available in advance from shopDisney or on the ship.

In addition, they recommended you bring the following to the ship:

Photo ID or passport

Phone and mobile device chargers

Camera and accessories

Prescription glasses or contact lenses

Medication but in their original containers

Hair supplies

Sunscreen

Hats

Jeans or pants

Shorts

Sunglasses

T-shirts

Rain jacket or windbreaker

Sweater, sweatshirt, or other clothes you can layer in case you are cold

Sundresses

Comfortable walking shoes

Disney said that general bookings for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens on October 28, 2021. Early booking began on Thursday, October 7, allowing some groups to book their adventure now.

For example, both Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members are included in the early booking groups. Between October 7, 2021, and October 9, 2021, they can book voyages for between May 1, 2022, and May 4, 2022.

To make a reservation, annual passholders should call 407-827-7379 and Disney Vacation Club members should call 800-800-9800.

