EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival: Disney releases details
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World says that the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins on July 15th through November 20th.
Marketplaces across the park will feature dishes from Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Greece, and more.
Here is a full list of the global marketplaces that there will be, according to Disney:
- The Alps – Opening October 1
- Australia
- Appleseed Orchard
- Belgium – Opening October 1
- Brazil – Opening October 1
- Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience - NEW!
- Canada
- China
- The Donut Box
- Earth Eats hosted by Impossible™
- Flavors from Fire hosted by The NFL on ESPN
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hawaiʻi
- Hops & Barley
- India – Opening October 1
- Ireland – Opening October 1
- Italy
- Japan
- Kenya – NEW! Opening October 1
- Lobster Landing – NEW! Opening October 1
- Mac & Eats – NEW! Opening October 1
- Mexico
- The Noodle Exchange – NEW!
- Refreshment Outpost
- Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin® Cheese
- Rotunda Bistro – NEW!
- Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE®
- Spain – Opening October 1
- The Swanky Saucy Swine – NEW!
- Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina - NEW!
There will also be entertainment throughout the park, including performances by Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre, and Jammin’ Chefs and a live-music concert series performed Friday through Monday evenings. In addition, bands from Central Florida play on the America Gardens Theatre stage.
Finally, there will also be a Ratatouille-themed scavenger hunt for families to enjoy.
