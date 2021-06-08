EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival: Disney releases details

article

Walt Disney World says that the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival begins on July 15th through November 20th.

Marketplaces across the park will feature dishes from Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Greece, and more.

Here is a full list of the global marketplaces that there will be, according to Disney:

The Alps – Opening October 1

Australia

Appleseed Orchard

Belgium – Opening October 1

Brazil – Opening October 1

Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience - NEW!

Canada

China

The Donut Box

Earth Eats hosted by Impossible™

Flavors from Fire hosted by The NFL on ESPN

France

Germany

Greece

Hawaiʻi

Hops & Barley

India – Opening October 1

Ireland – Opening October 1

Italy

Japan

Kenya – NEW! Opening October 1

Lobster Landing – NEW! Opening October 1

Mac & Eats – NEW! Opening October 1

Mexico

The Noodle Exchange – NEW!

Refreshment Outpost

Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin® Cheese

Rotunda Bistro – NEW!

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE®

Spain – Opening October 1

The Swanky Saucy Swine – NEW!

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina - NEW!

There will also be entertainment throughout the park, including performances by Voices of Liberty, Mariachi Cobre, and Jammin’ Chefs and a live-music concert series performed Friday through Monday evenings. In addition, bands from Central Florida play on the America Gardens Theatre stage.

Finally, there will also be a Ratatouille-themed scavenger hunt for families to enjoy.

