Florida federally-supported vaccine sites to resume Johnson & Johnson shots Sunday

Federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites in Florida will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Sunday, starting at 7 a.m.

The decision comes after the ruling from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to resume using the single-dose vaccine on Friday, saying the benefits outweigh the risks, despite more than a dozen women developing rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Officials say each Florida site, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami, will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day. That includes Orlando's site at Valencia College's west campus.

Organizers at each site say staff has received additional training based off guidance from the CDC and the FDA.

Along with the J&J vaccine being administered, officials say the COVID-19 consent and screening form every person must sign has been updated.

In Section 3 of the form, titled "Immunization Screening Guidance for COVID-19 Vaccine," it asks:

"Do you have a bleeding disorder or are you on a blood thinner/blood-thinning medication?" It also asks, "Are you a female age 18 to 49 years old receiving the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine?"

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women and most were younger than 50.

Officials say individuals who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a federally-supported vaccination site will still be able to receive their second dose at the same site.

The state has yet to determine which day the mobile vaccination units will resume giving out the J&J shot.