Federal vaccine sites to administer 3,000 first doses per day

The federally-run vaccine sites in Florida will now distribute 3,000 first doses a day, instead of 500, as Governor Ron DeSantis has allocated them more doses, officials said.

Florida officials announced on Monday that the four federally-supported vaccine sites in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville will now administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.

Previously, it was announced that the federal vaccine sites would only distribute about 500 first-doses a day as efforts were shifting towards giving out second doses.

To increase the number of first doses available to distribute, officials said that Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health to allocate state vaccine allocations to these federal sites.

The four federal vaccine sites will remain open for another four weeks. They were originally set to close on April 28th but will now go until May 26th.

The sites are located at:

Valencia College – West Campus: 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

Tampa Greyhound Track: 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33604

Miami Dade Community College – North Campus: 11380 NW 27th, Miami, FL 33167

Gateway Mall: 5200 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

The site in Orlando is first-come, first-serve. It operates between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People will need to bring a valid Florida identification to show proof of residency. Those getting their second dose also need to bring their vaccination card.

