Florida announces $28 million for COVID-19 relief employment

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced an additional $28 million in federal funding for those unemployed due to COVID-19.

His office made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that Florida has been awarded an additional $28 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant in response to COVID-19.

They said that the funds will go towards coronavirus disaster relief in the form of temporary jobs, employment and training services, and supportive services to eligible Floridians.

“As our state and local communities continue to recover from the pandemic, I am proud to announce $28 million in additional funding for disaster-relief employment,” said Governor DeSantis. “I look forward to putting these dollars to use right away to give Floridians in need an opportunity to work.”

MORE NEWS: Freeze warnings go into effect tonight for parts of Central Florida

“I want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership and for his steps to reopen the state, so more Floridians can find gainful employment,” said Dane Eagle, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “We look forward to helping Floridians get back to work and receive the training and support they need as we rebuild our economy.”

Advertisement

Disaster relief employment reportedly includes humanitarian assistance and cleanup activities, like the following:

Providing medicine, food, and other supplies to individuals in need.

Assisting with setting up quarantine areas and providing assistance to quarantined individuals.

Working at food distribution centers and other community-support organizations.

Cleaning schools or sanitizing quarantine or treatment areas; and

Other activities related to organizing and coordinating recovery and quarantine efforts.

Those who qualified for disaster-relief employment are said to be:

Dislocated workers

Workers who have been temporarily or permanently laid off due to COVID-19

Self-employed individuals who have lost work due to COVID-19

Individuals who have been unemployed long-term.

“We are grateful for Governor DeSantis' dedication to helping Floridians recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CareerSource Florida President and CEO Michelle Dennard. “The Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant will help Floridians who have lost jobs by providing employment and training services. With our partners at DEO, the CareerSource Florida network is here to help our neighbors as they rebound and, ultimately, reimagine and rebuild Florida’s economy.”

For more information, visit http://www.careersourceflorida.com/your-local-team.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.