Florida couple arrested after nurse reports infant's skull fracture, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Ocala couple is facing charges after a baby girl was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture earlier this year. The hospital staff at UF Health said the infant's injuries "was one of the worst cases they have seen in years," an arrest affidavit stated.

Charli Homer, 19, and Jacob Bratt, 24, were both arrested on April 26 on child neglect charges, according to Marion County deputies. Bratt also faces an additional aggravated child abuse charge.

Authorities began an investigation after a nurse at AdventHealth of Ocala alerted deputies on March 26 that an infant was brought to the hospital with a fracture on the back of her skull and small bruises on her face.

The child was then taken to UF Health for further advanced medical evaluation and care.

Charlie Homer (left) and Jacob Bratt (right) were arrested for child neglect after a baby received a fracture to her skull, according to the Marion County Sheriffs Office. (Photos via Marion County jail)

Deputies spoke with Homer and Bratt who allegedly waited hours before getting the injured child medical attention. They advised that the baby had vomited earlier in the day, but appeared fine, though a bit "fussy." It was after she threw up for a second time later that evening that they decided to take her to the hospital.

On the morning of the incident, Bratt claimed he was holding the baby against his shoulder, and while attempting to feed cats simultaneously, one of the cats weaved through his legs, causing him to trip. He said he fell on top of the victim, and she began to cry, deputies said. Homer was not home at the time of the incident.

MORE HEADLINES:

Bratt also noted that he has two personalities named Jake and Jack and is diagnosed with major depressive disorder. Investigators said his story of what happened was "extremely improbable" to have caused the baby's traumatic injuries. They believe he intentionally battered the child, causing the severe and potentially life-threatening injuries, the affidavit stated.

Homer, however, told deputies she never witnessed Bratt being violent and did not believe he would intentionally hurt the baby.

When asked why they waited so long to take the child to the hospital, she said because she did not want to deal with "all of this" and get the child taken away.

The couple was released from the Marion County jail on April 28 after posting bond, jail records show.