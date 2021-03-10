Florida DOH: Over 2 million fully vaccinated, 4.8K new cases and 63 more deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,853 new COVID-19 cases.

That brings the total infections since the start of the pandemic to 1,957,586.

In addition, another 62 COVID-19 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 32,543.

Vaccination efforts continue in Florida. 5,791,074 doses have been distributed statewide. With those, 3,784,870 total people have been vaccinated. 1,753,286 of them have received just one of two doses, while another 2,031,584 having received a complete series.

