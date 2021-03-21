Florida lawmakers honor fallen Orlando officer Kevin Valencia

Lawmakers honored the life of Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia on the House floor.

U.S. Congressman Darren Soto honored Officer Valencia, who passed away about one week ago. He was shot while on duty in 2018 and was critically injured.

Congressman Soto thanked Valencia and all of law enforcement for everything that they do every day.

"Officer Valencia will be remembered by his loved ones as a hero that selflessly gave to others and always had the best humor," he said.

The Orlando Police Department awarded Officer Valencia a Purple Heart during his retirement ceremony from the agency last fall.

