Florida reports 4.6K new COVID-19 cases, 8.5M vaccinated

Here are the latest COVID-19 case and vaccine numbers from Florida health officials.

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 4,671 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the total infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,208,584.

They also reported 37 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 35,534.

The latest vaccine report shows that 8,512,825 total people have been vaccinated in Florida. 5,758,162 have received a complete series, meaning both shots of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the okay to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They said hat the benefits outweigh the risks, despite more than a dozen women developing rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

As a result, federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites in Florida resumed administering the single-dose vaccine on Sunday.

People were lined up at the Valencia College's West Campus location for the vaccine.

"I wanted J&J, that's the reason I drove from Oviedo to here," Valencia College Professor Mukesh George said, adding that benefits of immunity to COVID-19 outweighed any risks. "I researched a lot. Especially with my age and medical background, I thought J&J would be the right choice. That's why I decided that."

Meanwhile, the United States on Sunday pledged immediate medical aid to India to help combat its surge in coronavirus cases.

For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged there.

The 349,691 confirmed infections over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million cases, behind only the U.S. The Health Ministry reported another 2,767 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing India’s fatalities to 192,311.

According to the White House statement, the U.S. is "working around the clock" to immediately deploy to India drug treatments, rapid diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment and will seek to provide oxygen supplies as well.

A team of U.S. public health advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and USAID will also be sent to assist Indian officials.

