Florida reports largest daily COVID-19 case increase in a month

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,064,525.

That is the largest daily case increase since March 1st, 2021, when 6,951 new infections were reported by Florida health officials.

In addition, they reported that there have been 33,494 Florida resident deaths and 649 non-Florida resident deaths statewide. That brings the state's total death toll to 34,143.

As of Thursday morning, 9,136,036 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in Florida. That covers 5,979,461 people, with 3,398,856 having received a complete series. That means they have received both doses of a Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. Starting Monday, the state will allow all adults 18 and older to be vaccinated. In addition, those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

