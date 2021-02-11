Going to the Daytona 500? Here's what you need to know

article

Going to the Daytona 500 this year? We got you covered.

While the COVID-19 pandemic left the stands of many sporting events across the country empty, the Daytona 500 will not be. A limited number of fans will be allowed to watch the race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, with safety protocols in place.

These protocols include but are not limited to:

Temperature screenings prior to entering the Daytona International Speedway

Face coverings required

Six-feet of social distancing between guests required

Teams will clean throughout the event

Guests are asked to wash their hands often with soap and water

"The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day," said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. "While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX."

If interested in tickets to the race, visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

If you have got tickets to attend the 63rd-annual Great American Race, the Daytona International Speedway advises that you arrive early to allow time for new entry procedures. Have your tickets, credentials, and parking pass ready for staff to review.

The following items will be prohibited upon entry:

Foam and hard-sided coolers

Non-clear bags and backpacks

Weapons (firearms, knives, etc) and all other items restricted by local, state, or federal law. This includes pocket knives.

Displays of the confederate flag

Fireworks

Glass or ceramic of any kind

Dry ice

Any bags, backpack, or containers that are not clear or are larger than the allowable size

Laser pointers

Noise makers and air horns

Aerosol cans with the exception of sunscreen, sun block, hand sanitizer, and bug spray

Selfie sticks

Tripods and monopods that are either solid or collapsible

Illegal substances of any kind

Seat cushions with metal components

Collapsible chairs

Wagons

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones

Frisbees, balloons, beach balls or any other projectile

Skateboards, hover boards, roller skates, and bicycles

Obscene or indecent clothing

Any other items deemed inappropriate or unsafe may be refused at the discretion of security and management.

However, the Daytona International Speedway said that the following items are allowed:

One clear bag or clear backpack per person or clutch bag/fanny pack (maximum size of 4.5" x 6.5")

One soft-sided cooler per person (maximum size of 14" x 14" x 14")

Sunscreen, sunblock, hand sanitizer, and bug spray (aerosol, gel or liquid forms)

Pre-packaged and sealed food and beverage items in the clear bag or cooler, including alcohol (no glass)

Ice

Insulated cups -- maximum size of 64 oz

Cameras, binoculars, scanners, and headsets that can be worn over the neck, on the belt, or carried in your clear bag

iPads, tablets, and laptop computers

Seat cushions without metal components

Cigarettes and lighters

Service animals

Nationality flags attached to a pencil-sized wooden stick. Flags may not obstruct another fan's view of the racing action

There will be fewer concessions this year than usual. For example, there will be no buffet or self-serve options at any concession locations. In addition, menus and food preparation onsite will be limited as much as possible. Physical barriers will be between guests and food-service operations as well. Employees involved will undergo the same health screenings as those in the stands.

DIRECTIONS

The Daytona International Speedway has outlined several routes from multiple areas for those attending the race in person:

From the North (Jacksonville)

I-95 South to US-1 (exit 273)

South on US-1 to S.R. 40 (Granada Blvd.)

West (right) on S.R. 40 to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. South to Parking Lot 7

From the South (Melbourne)

I-95 to LPGA Blvd. (exit 265)

LPGA Blvd. East to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris South to Parking Lot 7

From the East (Daytona Beach Area)

From A1A take any one of the area's bridges to US-1

US-1 to Mason Ave.

West Mason Ave. to Clyde Morris Blvd.

North on Clyde Morris to Lot 7

From the West (Orlando)

I-4 East to S.R. 44 (exit 118)

S.R. 44 East to US-1

US-1 North to S.R. 400/Beville Rd.

S.R. 400 West to Clyde Morris Blvd.

Clyde Morris Blvd. North to access Parking Lot 7

PARKING

When you get to Daytona Beach, you will have several parking options.

They include but are not limited to:

Free parking: Lot 3 across the street from the Daytona International Speedway at ONE DAYTONA.

Trackside parking: Lot 4. Costs $75. No overnight parking, RVs, 5th wheel vehicles, or over-sized vehicles of any kind will be permitted.

Parking can be purchased in advance online or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

For more information about the Daytona 500 and what you can see while there, visit the Daytona International Speedway website.

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. that day. The Good Day Orlando team will also have special coverage of the event at the speedway on Friday and Sunday morning.