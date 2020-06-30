Safety changes at Daytona International Speedway
The Daytona International Speedway is getting ready to host a race where fans can actually attend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
People who react to noose investigation
NASCAR fans in Daytona Beach are reacting to word that a noose was discovered inside Bubba Wallace's garage stall in Talladega.
NASCAR bans Confederate flag
NASCAR on Wednesday announced that Confederate flags will be banned from all tracks and events. Many are wondering how the new policy will be enforced.
Orlando nurse named honorary NASCAR Grand Marshall
NASCAR returns this weekend to FOX 35. Normally, there would be just one Grand Marshall. This Sunday, there will be 36 of them, all healthcare workers.
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days
NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March, according to AP.
NASCAR gives out meals to essential workers
NASCAR and staff at the Daytona International Speedway gave out free meals on Wednesday. More than 700 meals were distributed to essential workers.
NASCAR Research and Development making PPE products
NASCAR is shifting gears, from protecting drivers to protecting healthcare workers. Their Research and Development Center is working on personal protection equipment.
Ryan Newman wants to return to racing as soon as possible, win the 2020 Cup Championship, his racing team says
Ryan Newman's racing team announced that he wants to return to racing as soon as he can but there is no timetable for that yet.
FOX 35 speaks with the Daytona International Speedway President
Chip Wile talks about the President's visit and the rain that caused NASCAR to postpone the race.
Fun at the Daytona 500
FOX 35's David Martin talks to some tailgaters at the Daytona 500.
Postponed Daytona 500 to kick back off on Monday afternoon
Tune in to FOX 35 to watch the Great American Race
Attending the Daytona 500? Where to buy tickets, road closures, parking, and more you need to know
If you are one of the tens of thousands going to the Speedway to watch the race that day, you will want to make sure you have your ticket, that you know where to park, and that you plan accordingly as traffic will be heavily congested.
A Daytona 500 proposal
FOX 35 was there when a racing fan proposed to his girlfriend at the track at Daytona International Speedway!
David Does It: Daytona 500 starting line
FOX 35's David Martin is at the starting/finish line talking to fans about who they think will win the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500: The art of spotting
The spotter for race car driver Kyle Busch talks to FOX 35 about what goes in to his job.
David Does It: Daytona 500 Fan Zone
FOX 35's David Martin is checking out all the fun in store for racing fans at the Daytona 500.
Daytona 500: Catching up with Denny Hamlin's Crew Chief
FOX 35's Ryan Elijah talks to race car driver Denny Hamlin's Crew Chief, Chris Gabehart.
Thunderbirds at Daytona 500
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the Daytona 500. FOX 35 speaks to some of the pilots in the cockpit.
Daytona 500: Jesse Iwuji
NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks to FOX 35 about doing double duty as a member of the military.
Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson talk Daytona 500
FOX 35 talks to racing legends Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson ahead of the Daytona 500.