NASCAR bans Confederate flag
video

NASCAR bans Confederate flag

NASCAR on Wednesday announced that Confederate flags will be banned from all tracks and events. Many are wondering how the new policy will be enforced.

A Daytona 500 proposal
video

A Daytona 500 proposal

FOX 35 was there when a racing fan proposed to his girlfriend at the track at Daytona International Speedway!

Thunderbirds at Daytona 500
video

Thunderbirds at Daytona 500

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over the Daytona 500. FOX 35 speaks to some of the pilots in the cockpit.