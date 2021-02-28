Gov. DeSantis expands vaccine eligibility to 'extremely vulnerable' under 65

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday that expands the eligibility for people to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The executive order allows those under the age of 65 who are deemed "extremely vulnerable" by their doctor to receive the vaccine.

It also allows not only doctors' offices to give the vaccines to those individuals but also pharmacies as well.

That means at-risk people under 65 can get vaccinated through Publix and Walmart.

To pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine on the state's website, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

