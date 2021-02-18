DeSantis believes delayed Moderna shipments will arrive this weekend

Governor Ron DeSantis provided a COVID-19 update from a new vaccination site in Pinellas Park.

He said he does not have an exact date for when more Floridians will be able to get vaccinated. Right now, the state is prioritizing people 65 and older, at-risk healthcare workers, and those in long-term care facilities.

Desantis said Thursday he does not know when those restrictions will open up, but he said it will happen when enough seniors and frontline workers get their shots and the vaccine supply increases.

"As of right now, we still have more demand than supply on a weekly basis and so we’re going to stay the course with putting seniors first," DeSantis said. "Once the seniors are taken care of, then I think we’ll be able to do more."

MORE NEWS: Here's how to watch NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars on Thursday

DeSantis said right now, about 42 percent of seniors in Florida have gotten their first dose.

Advertisement

Governor DeSantis is also asking for patience as the country deals with vaccine shipment delays. He said winter storms in other parts of the country have delayed Moderna vaccine shipments to Florida for this week.

He said those who have appointments to get Moderna vaccines just need to wait because those doses will eventually make their way to Florida.

"The Moderna still has not shipped for this week," DeSantis said. "Normally, those Moderna would be done today, but because of the storms that we’re seeing throughout the country, it’s basically sitting in the FedEx warehouse. I don’t even think they can get into it because of everything."

Governor DeSantis believes the Moderna shipments will be here this weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.