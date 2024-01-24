Client of DeLand therapist accused of murder weighs in: 'I was floored'

As the office building of a DeLand therapist accused of murder sits shuttered, a former spoke to FOX 35 News about his arrest.

"My sister actually is the one that called me, and I literally didn't know what to say," said a woman who wished to remain anonymous. "I was floored." The woman had worked with Travis McBride, 46, since 2019. The pair had a therapy session earlier this month.

McBride is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Clinton Dorsey following an ongoing dispute, according to DeLand police. The attack occurred in proximity to McBride’s business, Starting Point Mental Health LLC.

Witnesses reported seeing McBride shoot Dorsey several times before placing his body in the trunk of his car and driving away. Police captured him hours later.

The 911 call released after the incident is harrowing. The caller can be heard giving a live account of McBride’s alleged attempts to cover up the shooting. "Right now, he's looking in the road, cleaning up the blood off the ground and searching for the [shell cases]," the caller said.

"I'm kind of speechless in a way that I don't even know how to put the puzzle pieces together and make sense of it," the client said.

In the charging affidavit, McBride claimed the most recent incident involved McBride attempting to feed his dogs broken glass.

The client also spoke about the relationship McBride had with his animals.

"He really loved them. And, he put a lot of work into training them and everything," she said. She said at times, he would bring the animals into the therapy sessions.

McBride is being held in Volusia County Jail on no bond for Premeditated First Degree Murder.



