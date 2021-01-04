Lake County experiences delay in COVID-19 vaccinations

Lake County officials say they are experiencing a delay in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

They said that they were supposed to start delivering doses on a first-come, first-serve basis, but they are still waiting on a shipment.

They said that they will start up their distribution once that shipment arrives.

Locations and hours for vaccine distribution offered are:

2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

9501 US-441, Leesburg, FL 34788, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no fee for the vaccine and appointments are necessary, they added.

Identification is required and if you are a healthcare worker, you must bring along a medical license or ID badge or current paystub.

