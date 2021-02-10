LIST: Florida Winn-Dixie stores distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

article

Starting this week, Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Florida will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older.

This is part of the store's partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access to the vaccine across the country.

To schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Participating locations in Florida are below:

10915 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 12, Jacksonville, FL

20303 N Us Highway 441, High Springs, FL

470 West Madison, Starke, FL

2720 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL

5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

901 Highway 19 South, Palatka, FL

12777 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL

2778 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL

92100 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL

1812 Hwy 77 South, Lynn Haven, FL

3621 Us Hwy 231 N., Panama City, FL

1550 S. Hwy 29, Cantonment, FL

312 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL

4512 Hwy 20, Niceville, FL

18407 U S Hwy 41 North, Lutz, FL

5400 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL

2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL

4100 Mccall Road, Englewood, FL

960 South Main Street, La Belle, FL

625 North Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL

1838 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL

15912 East State Road #40, Silver Springs, FL

333 Highland Avenue Space 600, Inverness, FL

27405 Us Hwy 27, Ste #119, Leesburg, FL

2950 Sw 9Th Street, Vero Beach, FL

7960 Us Hwy 1, Micco, FL

5802 14Th St. West, Bradenton, FL

252 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach, FL

2500 Burnsed Blvd., The Villages, FL

729 W. Base St., Madison, FL

1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL

1436 State Road #121 & I-10, Macclenny, FL

5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL

4478 Market Street, Marianna, FL

1640 U S Hwy 19, Holiday, FL

3565 N Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL

190 Malabar Road. Sw, Palm Bay, FL

352 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL

3250 Us 27 South, Sebring, FL

820 Old Camp Rd., The Villages, FL

