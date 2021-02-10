LIST: These Walmarts in Florida are offering the COVID-19 vaccine
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting this week, Florida residents 65 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam's Club.
This is part of the store's partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access to the vaccine across the country.
"Walmart is proud to be selected by both CDC and state governments based on a number of factors, including our ability to reach specific populations that are at risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19," according to a statement. "Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart."
Eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly through a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites.
In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second dose of the vaccine.
Patients can book an appointment online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.
The Florida locations that are participating in COVID-19 vaccine distribution are below:
- Walmart: 2725 Se Highway 70, Arcadia, FL, 34266
- Walmart: 2120 Us Highway 92 W, Auburndale, FL, 33823
- Walmart: 1041 Us Highway 27 N, Avon Park, FL, 33825
- Walmart: 13300 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL, 34613
- Walmart: 725 No. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway, FL, 32404
- Sam's Club: 2575 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL, 33765
- Walmart: 1005 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL, 33440
- Sam's Club: 450 Townsend Rd, Cocoa, FL, 32926
- Walmart: 4700 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City, FL, 33330
- Walmart: 35 Mike Stewart, Crawfordville, FL, 32327
- Walmart: 401 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL, 33004
- Walmart: 4301 S University Dr, Davie, FL, 33328
- Walmart: 8550 Stirling Road, Davie, FL, 33024
- Walmart: 11012 No. Williams St, Dunnellon, FL, 34432
- Walmart: 2500 W. Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33312
- Walmart: 4770 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, 33966
- Walmart: 5100 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce, FL, 34947
- Walmart: 2900 Sw 42Nd St, Gainesville, FL, 32608
- Walmart: 5700 Nw 23Rd St, Gainesville, FL, 32653
- Walmart: 1800 Ne 12Th Ave, Gainesville, FL, 32641
- Sam's Club: 4001 Sw 30Th Place, Gainsville, FL, 32609
- Walmart: 9300 Nw 77Th Ave, Hialeah, FL, 33016
- Walmart: 301 S State Road 7, Hollywood, FL, 33023
- Walmart: 6885 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL, 34446
- Walmart: 2461 E Gulf To Lake Hwy, Inverness, FL, 34453
- Walmart: 10991 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL, 32223
- Walmart: 4250 Phillips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL, 32207
- Walmart: 10251 Shops Ln, Jacksonville, FL, 32258
- Walmart: 6855 Wilson Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32210
- Walmart: 10550 Old St. Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32257
- Sam's Club: 6373 Youngerman Cir, Jacksonville, FL, 32244
- Walmart: 7075 Collins Rd Jacksonville, FL, 32244
- Walmart: 6830 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32205
- Walmart: 6767 103Rd St, Jacksonville, FL, 32210
- Walmart: 8808 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32216
- Walmart: 12100 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
- Walmart: 9890 Hutchinson Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32225
- Walmart: 8011 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32277
- Walmart: 13490 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32224
- Walmart: 13227 City Square Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
- Walmart: 11900 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL, 32225
- Walmart: 1650 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL, 32224
- Sam's Club: 300 Busch Dr, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
- Walmart: 1471 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL, 34744
- Walmart: 904 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL, 34759
- Walmart: 1951 W Hickpochee Ave, Labelle FL, 33935
- Walmart: 2767 W Us Highway 90, Lake City, FL, 32055
- Walmart: 3501 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL, 33803
- Sam's Club: 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33803
- Sam's Club: 4600 Us Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809
- Walmart: 2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo FL, 33760
- Walmart: 1936 N. Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL, 34461
- Walmart: 2101 S Highway 77, Lynn Haven, FL, 32444
- Walmart: 9218 S State Road 228, Macclenny, FL, 32063
- Walmart: 1000 North Wickham R, Melbourne, FL, 32935
- Walmart: 8500 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940
- Walmart: 3950 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL, 32935
- Walmart: 17650 Nw 2Nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL, 33169
- Walmart: 1580 Branan Field Rd, Middleburg, FL, 32068
- Walmart: 4965 Highway 90, Milton, FL 32571
- Walmart: 1800 South University Drive, Miramar FL, 33025
- Walmart: 9885 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL, 34114
- Walmart: 2600 Sw 19Th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL, 34471
- Sam's Club: 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala, FL, 34474
- Walmart: 9570 Sw Highway 200, Ocala, FL, 34481
- Walmart: 2101 S Parrott Ave, Okeechobee, FL, 34974
- Walmart: Nec Landstar And Arbor Meadows Blvd, Orlando FL, 32824
- Walmart: 2500 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL, 32811
- Walmart: 2715 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32806
- Walmart: 1101 S. Goldwyn, Orlando, FL, 32805
- Walmart: 902 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL, 32810
- Walmart: 11930 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL, 32832
- Walmart: 7818 Colonial West Drive, Orlando, FL, 32818
- Walmart: 3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL, 32808
- Sam's Club: 11920 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL, 32832
- Walmart: 201 S Chickasaw Trl, Orlando, FL, 32825
- Walmart: 9047 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL, 32825
- Walmart: 2271 N. Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL, 32807
- Sam's Club: 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL, 32807
- Sam's Club: 7810 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL, 32818
- Walmart: 11250 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL, 32817
- Walmart: 5991 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL, 32822
- Walmart: 5511 Deep Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL, 32765
- Walmart: 1024 S State Road 19, Palatka, FL, 32177
- Walmart: 513 W 23Rd, St Panama City, FL, 32405
- Walmart: 10270 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL, 32407
- Walmart: 15495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL, 32413
- Walmart: 12800 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines FL, 33027
- Walmart: 8970 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola FL, 32534
- Walmart: 6670 Mobile Highway Pensacola, FL, 32526
- Walmart: 1525 E Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL, 32514
- Walmart: 9301 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL, 32534
- Walmart: 4600 Mobile Hwy Ste 122, Pensacola, FL, 32506
- Walmart: 8001 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781
- Walmart: 6900 Us Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL, 33781
- Sam's Club: 7001 Park Blvd Pinellas Park, FL, 33781
- Walmart: 2300 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL, 33069
- Walmart: 10855 So. Us Hwy #1, Port St Lucie, FL, 34952
- Walmart: 1850 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34953
- Sam's Club: 1750 Sw Gatlin Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34953
- Walmart: 902 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL, 34986
- Walmart: 1940 Pat Thomas Pkwy, Quincy FL, 32351
- Walmart: 3525 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL, 33870
- Walmart: 3501 34Th St S, St Petersburg, FL, 33711
- Walmart: 14500 Us Highway 301 S Starke, FL, 32091
- Walmart: 17961 S Us Highway 441, Summerfield, FL, 34491
- Sam's Club: 13550 W Sunrise Blvd, Sunrise, FL, 33323
- Walmart: 4400 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, FL, 32304
- Walmart: 3221 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL, 32303
- Sam's Club: 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee, FL, 32301
- Walmart: 5500 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL, 32312
- Walmart: 4021 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee, FL, 32317
- Walmart: 3535 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311
- Walmart: 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647
- Walmart: 4085 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL, 32162
- Walmart: 270 Heald Way, The Villages, FL, 32163
- Walmart: 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL, 33596
- Walmart: 1480 Us Highway 17 N, Wauchula, FL, 33873
- Walmart: 28500 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL, 3354
