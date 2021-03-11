LIST: Where in Florida Walgreens is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

article

97 Walgreens pharmacies across Florida now distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The participating locations are in 19 counties:

16 in Duval, three in Alachua

One in Bradford

Five in Charlotte

Five in Citrus

One in Clay

Nine in Collier

One in Escambia

One in Hendry

One in Lake

Eight in Manatee

12 in Marion

One in Nassau

Four in Palm Beach

13 in Pasco

Eight in Polk

Two in Santa-Rosa

Five in Sarasota

One in Sumter

Appointments are open now on the Walgreens website.

Per federal guidelines, those eligible for vaccines at Walgreens are:

People who are eligible to get vaccinated CVS locations in Florida are:

People age 65 or older

Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers, and staff

Health care workers, EMS

Anyone 16 or older with a signed determination of extreme vulnerability form

Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 or older

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.