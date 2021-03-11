LIST: Where in Florida Walgreens is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine
97 Walgreens pharmacies across Florida now distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
The participating locations are in 19 counties:
- 16 in Duval, three in Alachua
- One in Bradford
- Five in Charlotte
- Five in Citrus
- One in Clay
- Nine in Collier
- One in Escambia
- One in Hendry
- One in Lake
- Eight in Manatee
- 12 in Marion
- One in Nassau
- Four in Palm Beach
- 13 in Pasco
- Eight in Polk
- Two in Santa-Rosa
- Five in Sarasota
- One in Sumter
Appointments are open now on the Walgreens website.
Per federal guidelines, those eligible for vaccines at Walgreens are:
People age 65 or older
- People age 65 or older
- Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers, and staff
- Health care workers, EMS
- Anyone 16 or older with a signed determination of extreme vulnerability form
- Law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 or older
