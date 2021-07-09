Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer enters plea of not guilty

The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer last month has entered a written plea of not guilty.

Othal Torayne Resheen Wallace, 29, was formally indicted on Thursday and is charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He is currently being held without bond.

Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in the head after investigators said he confronted Wallace while responding to a call of suspicious activity on the evening of June 23. Wallace fled the area and was on the run for three days. He was apprehended in Georgia on June 26.

Authorities said Wallace was hiding out in a treehouse in the Atlanta area on property owned by an organization called the NFAC, which is described by law enforcement as a Black nationalist paramilitary organization.

Wallace was extradited to Florida and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Raynor remains in Halifax Health Medical Center.

Wallace will be prosecuted by R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.

