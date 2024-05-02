Orlando weather: Hot day ahead with temps around 90 degrees in Central Florida

We'll start off on the mild side with some light fog in a few spots through 8am, followed by rapidly-warming sunshine through lunchtime in Central Florida.

Stepping outside, you just, "know" it's going to be a hot day. Highs will top out around 5° warmer than normal with highs around 90-91°. This will be similar to yesterday's high of 92° at Orlando In'tl Airport, but maybe a degree or two cooler. This is due to the chance for a downpour around the time of the afternoon commute for Orlando, due to the sea breeze.

Yesterday's sea breeze produced the season's first lightning related to that daily push of cooler, maritime air, and we may see the same today. The overall chance for rain is 20%, so most of us will stay dry, adding to the rainfall deficit region-wide.

Typically, the true rainy season does not begin until the last week of May or the first week of June, when daily afternoon rain chances become more likely, providing relief from the dry season. As we transition from El Nino (a wetter winter pattern here in FL) to La Nina (a drier spring/early-summer pattern) our weekly rounds of rain have largely ended.

This will also help to warm local ocean waters, which ironically will start to increase our humidity levels and make for the muggy summer we all know and love, and lead to those familiar torrential afternoon rains each day.

The other big story in the long-term: There will be little opportunity for rain next week, but instead we may see our drought status rapidly deteriorating with a, "heat dome" moving in.

The US Drought Monitor released their once-weekly Thursday update and with dry conditions and no relief in sight, southern Brevard County has been declared now as in moderate drought.

Moderate Drought means different things for different sectors:

For Residents: When you're dealing with moderate drought, it means you might notice some changes in your everyday water use. Plus, you might see lower water levels in wells or reservoirs. Make sure you water your lawn in the evening or at night, so it doesn't evaporate away during the day and has a chance to soak in.

For Agriculture: Moderate drought can be a headache for farmers. It messes with the soil moisture, which can stunt crop growth and mess with how much food they can produce. So, farmers might have to use more irrigation to keep their crops alive, which costs more and puts a strain on water supplies. And it's not just the crops suffering – pests and diseases can take advantage of stressed-out plants too. In Florida, sink holes can be an issue when the water table falls, due to the cavity-filled limestone just under the soil layer.

For Fire Danger: When things start drying up because of moderate drought, it's like giving wildfires a green light. Dry vegetation and soil make it way easier for fires to start and spread fast. That means firefighters are on high alert, and folks in the area might have to bail out to stay safe from the flames.