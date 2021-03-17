Nearly 2.5M Floridians fully vaccinated as state reports 4,599 new COVID infections

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,599 Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,989,024.

With an additional 55 new Florida resident deaths, this brings the total number of resident deaths to 32,504. A total of 616 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 118,902 and 1,150 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 38,283 and 471 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 36,190 cases and 695 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 35,820 cases but has recorded more deaths at 784.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,054.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. The state this week opened COVID-19 vaccinations to all people ages 60 and older, after earlier focusing on groups such as seniors and health-care workers

Across the state, 4,464,035 people have received at least one vaccination shot for those vaccines requiring two doses. Meanwhile, 2,496,435 have completed their vaccine regimen, whether it’s the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna option or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

