Orange County says vaccine portal will open Friday for those 16 and up

Heads up! The Orange County Convention Center vaccine site will open its portal early for all Florida residents 16 and older, allowing them to make an appointment before their eligibility group takes effect on Monday.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says that the vaccine portal for the convention center vaccination site will open on Friday, April 2, at 9 a.m. for all Florida residents 16 and older.

He said that they will have 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for grabs,

Minors who are eligible for the vaccine must have a parent or guardian accompany them to the appointment. Identification for both is required.

Mayor Demings recommended that if you are going to attempt to sign up for a time, pre-register now at http://ocfl.net/vaccine as it will expedite the process on Friday morning.

Starting Monday, all Florida residents 18 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccination. In addition, those 16 and up are allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site is one of the first to allow registrations for this age range to begin before Monday.

