Orlando FEMA vaccine site receives 2,000 additional Johnson & Johnson

The federal vaccination site in Orlando has received additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the vaccine site confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday morning that they have received an additional 2,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This is the second day in a row that they have, as they also received an additional 2,000 doses on Tuesday.

They said that the federal vaccination site will distribute a total of 5,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday. This is in addition to the people returning to the site for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"There are minimal wait times as of 9:00 a.m. this morning," the spokesperson said.

All federal vaccine sites are only giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for first-timers. However, they will still have Pfizer shots but only for people who need their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. Many sites, like the Orlando FEMA - Valencia College West vaccination site, do not require an appointment.

